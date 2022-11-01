DeAngelis Diamond Announces New Director of Preconstruction for Nashville Division

DeAngelis Diamond welcomes Heath Cahoon as Director of Preconstruction for their Nashville Division. Heath is responsible for overseeing the Nashville preconstruction services to meet clients’ design, budget, and schedule goals. Heath will develop relationships with new and existing clients and lead efforts to learn their project goals and find innovative solutions to meet them. Heath will collaborate with a team of the industry’s top estimators, project managers and, superintendents to prepare budgets, estimates, and schedules.

“I’m honored to have Heath’s expertise and inspiring leadership joining our elite preconstruction team. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our Nashville office as they successfully build some of the nation’s most complex, challenging, and rewarding projects. They are helping our clients develop successful projects in a challenging environment while building a better future for our communities.” David Diamond, CEO of DeAngelis Diamond.

Heath brings 20 years of experience in the commercial construction industry with an extensive background in Preconstruction and Estimating. He joins the Nashville team with a wealth of experience leading project estimating teams, having served as Director of Preconstruction, Senior Preconstruction Manager, and Chief Estimator.

DeAngelis Diamond is an innovative, award-winning national construction management firm specializing in commercial, multifamily, and healthcare construction with more than 26 years of general contracting experience across the United States and the Caribbean Islands. It’s one of America’s fastest growing companies, according to Inc. 5000, and is listed on ENR’s Top 400 Contractors list annually. DeAngelis Diamond’s mission is to develop authentic relationships and have a positive influence on everyone they meet. Visit deangelisdiamond.com for more information.