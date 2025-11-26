Deals, Trolleys & Treats: Historic Downtown Franklin Celebrates Small Business Saturday on November 29

Get ready to shop, stroll and savor the spirit of the season! The Downtown Franklin Association invites the community to join in the nationwide celebration of Small Business Saturday in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, November 29, 2025. This beloved Main Street tradition offers something for everyone — from festive deals to free trolley rides and local delights.

What’s happening

Shop-local enthusiasts will find special offers at downtown favorites including: Elle Park: 25% off the entire store plus a free gift with purchase (while supplies last) at 341 Main St. and online. Downtown Franklin Finnleys: Special-priced vests for $29, puffers for $39, and 30% off sale items at 306 Main St. and online. Downtown Franklin Hollie Ray Boutique: 25% off the entire store plus a free gift with purchase (while supplies last) at 345 Main St. and online. Downtown Franklin Kilwins Franklin: Buy two slices of fudge, get the third free — in-store at 312 Main St. Downtown Franklin Landmark Booksellers: 10% off all purchases (in-person) at 114 E. Main St. Downtown Franklin And more deals from other downtown favorites: Posh Boutique, Saint Goose Wine + Spirits, ShenStudio LLC, The Registry, and Twine Graphics. Downtown Franklin

Hop & Shop Free Trolley : Enjoy complimentary rides on the heated, handicap-accessible trolley every 30 minutes between The Factory and Downtown Franklin (10 AM–6 PM) — perfect for stress-free parking and shopping. The route loops through Main Street, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Avenues. Downtown Franklin

: Enjoy complimentary rides on the heated, handicap-accessible trolley every 30 minutes between The Factory and Downtown Franklin (10 AM–6 PM) — perfect for stress-free parking and shopping. The route loops through Main Street, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Avenues. Downtown Franklin Volunteers from the “Franklin Locals” crew will be sprinkled throughout the downtown area to share local tips, holiday cheer, and pass along surprises. Downtown Franklin

Whether it’s your first visit or a cherished annual tradition, this is your moment to slow down, shop with intention and support the heartbeat of our community — our small businesses. Downtown Franklin

Why it matters

Small Business Saturday isn’t just about great bargains — it’s about embracing the distinctive character, culture and economic vitality of our Main Street. Each purchase supports local entrepreneurs and ensures our downtown continues to thrive for years to come.

Event Details

Date : Saturday, November 29, 2025

: Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time : 10 AM to 6 PM (trolley service), shopping hours vary by merchant

: 10 AM to 6 PM (trolley service), shopping hours vary by merchant Location: Historic Downtown Franklin, Main Street and surrounding streets

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

MORE HOLIDAY NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email