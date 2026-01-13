Deadly House Fire in Franklin Under Investigation

The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early-morning house fire that claimed the life of a 71-year-old man.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:53 AM to a single-family home on West End Circle. Upon arrival, they encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions.

According to Fire Marshal Andy King, two occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire. One occupant escaped uninjured, while the other was rescued by firefighters. Despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

