Deadly Crash Closes I-24 Near La Vergne

UPDATE 11:25AM: Interstate 24 is back open.

Drivers in La Vergne are being diverted off of Interstate 24 due to a deadly crash.

On Tuesday morning, a crash occurred in the westbound lanes on I-24 at mile marker 62 and the Old Hickory Blvd exit. According to Metro Nashville Police, one man was killed in the crash.

As of 11am, the interstate remains closed from Waldron Road to Old Hickory Blvd.

