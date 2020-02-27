Applications are now being accepted for the Williamson County Fair Jr. Fair Board (JFB) and for its annual scholarship, two opportunities that encourage and celebrate youth involvement in the Williamson County Fair. The deadlines to apply are Friday, February 28 for the JFB and Wednesday, April 1 for the scholarship.

The JFB is comprised of 25 students ages 13 to 20 who lead various aspects of the Fair, including the development and oversight of an activity station in the 4-H & Youth Village exhibit. Members of the JFB have the opportunity to shadow Fair committee chairmen and assist with behind-the-scenes projects leading up to and during the Fair. Members are required to attend monthly JFB meetings from April to August and work a minimum of 15 hours during the Fair’s nine days.

In addition to leadership and educational opportunities, the JFB offers local youth the opportunity to engage with community leaders and hone their public relations skills.

“The JFB is one of the Williamson County Fair’s greatest assets,” Christy Beattie, JFB Chairman said. “Not only are our junior board members a tremendous help during the Fair week, the communication skills and knowledge they gain through relationships with the Fair Board and chairmen are instrumental to their development as our county and Fair’s future leaders.”

Those who are interested in a position with the JFB must complete a short online application by Friday, February 28. Selections will be made on Friday, March 6. Officer positions are also available, with officer interviews taking place on Friday, March 27. To learn more about the JFB and to apply, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org or email jfb@williamsoncountyfair.org.

The Williamson County Fair scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors residing in Williamson County who have exhibited or volunteered at the Fair. Applicants must have at least a cumulative 2.75 GPA, provide two reference letters and complete a 300-word essay on “The Benefits of a County Fair.”

Since 2013, the Williamson County Fair Board has awarded $31,800 in scholarships to 21 local students. More details about the scholarship program and applicant requirements are available online at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. The 2020 application is due by mail by Wednesday, April 1.

An annual celebration of the county’s agricultural resources, the Williamson County Fair draws hundreds of thousands to the Williamson County Fair AgExpo Park each year. The event is supported by more than 2,200 volunteers, sponsors, a Board of Directors and numerous committee chairmen. The 2020 Fair will be held Friday, August 7 through Saturday, August 15. Go to www.williamsoncountyfair.org to learn more.