Local students have a few days left to apply for the Williamson County Fair’s annual scholarship. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors residing in Williamson County who have exhibited or volunteered at the Fair. Applicants must have at least a cumulative 2.75 GPA, provide two reference letters and complete a 300-word essay on The Benefits of a County Fair.

Since 2013, the Williamson County Fair Board has awarded $31,800 in scholarships to 21 local students. More details about the scholarship program and applicant requirements are available online here. The 2020 application is due by mail by Wednesday, April 1.

An annual celebration of the county’s agricultural resources, the Williamson County Fair draws hundreds of thousands to the Williamson County Fair AgExpo Park each year. The event is supported by more than 2,200 volunteers, sponsors, a Board of Directors and numerous committee chairmen. The 2020 Fair will be held Friday, August 7 through Saturday, August 15. Go towww.williamsoncountyfair.org to learn more.