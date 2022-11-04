Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Fall Back’?

Daylight saving time ends at 2:00 am on Sunday, November 6th, which means it’s time to “fall back.”

This could be the last year we set our clocks back.

The Tennessee General Assembly passed a bill in 2019 making daylight saving permanent and Congress passed a bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 making the change permanent. However, the House of Representatives still must pass their version of the bill.

Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only states who do not ‘fall back’ or ‘spring forward.’ The majority of the other states have legislation to make daylight saving time permanent and are pushing the House to pass a bill.

The Sunshine Protection Act proposes that daylight saving time be permanent, effective in early November 2023, meaning we would ‘spring forward’ in March of 2023 but not ‘fall back’ in November 2023.

What is the hold up?

According to The Hill, “The main impediments dimming the legislation’s chances of passing appear to be fundamental disagreements over its language and a general consensus that other matter takes precedence.” In an interview with The Hill in July Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said “We have so many other priorities, but it doesn’t mean because it’s not a priority that we’re not trying to work on it. We are…..if we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall.”

How did daylight saving time come to be?

The U.S. first adopted daylight saving time in 1918 to save oil and electricity during World War I, reports nbcnews. But now, this isn’t the case. A 2011 study found that daylight saving actually cost Indiana households an extra $9 million per year in electricity bills because they spent more on heating and cooling, even though people used lights less, adds nbcnews.