



If you are looking for a last-minute staycation idea before school starts, we found the perfect day trip.

Visit Soundwaves at Gaylord Opryland, the indoor/outdoor waterpark at the hotel is typically reserved for hotel guests but they recently announced day passes are available for non guests.

Via Facebook, “Tennessee Residents: here’s your chance to experience SoundWaves upscale water attraction for the day! For a limited time this summer, residents can purchase a day pass valid Mon-Thu only, Noon-8pm. Advance reservations are required.”

Day passes are available now until August 13. Each day pass cost is $50 and available to purchase here.

In addition, Tennessee residents can stay overnight at the hotel at a discount. The hotel is offering discounted packages starting at $232 for a family of four. Book your stay here.



