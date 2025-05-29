Davis House Officials Accused of Misusing Nonprofit Funds

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has revealed that officials at the Davis House Child Advocacy Center made questionable and unsupported credit card charges totaling at least $250,709.78. The Center is a nonprofit organization that, during the investigative period, served children and families in crisis across Williamson, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties.

Davis House receives funding from government grants, donations, and fundraisers. For most years between 2020 and 2024, the Center operated at a financial deficit, maintained high credit card balances, and incurred interest and late fees. Investigators found that officials failed to maintain supporting documentation for more than $250,000 in charges made on two credit cards. These included charges at upscale restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, and purchases of alcohol purportedly for events, training, and other expenses of the Center.

Investigators were also able to substantiate that the former executive director used one of the credit cards for at least $345.55 in personal purchases, including charges made during a Florida conference held at a Walt Disney World resort. He later sent a check to repay a portion of his personal credit card charges.

“It is essential that nonprofit organizations with public funding operate transparently and within clearly defined financial policies,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “Proper oversight by the Board of Directors and documentation help prevent wasteful spending, protect the organization’s mission, and promote public trust.”

The results of this investigation have been communicated to the Offices of the District Attorneys General of the 21st and 32nd Judicial Districts.

To view the investigative report, go to tncot.cc/doireports.

