Davis House Child Advocacy Center is pleased to announce former Major League Baseball pitcher and 2012 National League Cy Young Award winner, MBA and UT Alumnus R.A. Dickey will be the special guest speaker at its annual Button Ball gala presented by Andrews Transportation Group to be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Factory at Franklin in Liberty Hall. The event draws around 400 attendees annually and promises to be a big event again this year. This black-tie-optional gala raises funds for the investigative and healing services and programs Davis House provides to children facing sexual or severe physical abuse and their families, all of which are provided at no cost.

“We are thrilled to have R.A. Dickey as our guest speaker this year,” says Davis House Executive Director Marcus Stamps. “He has an amazing story of resiliency and hope. He brings a unique perspective relative to the services we offer and for which we continue to need ongoing community support.”

NewsChannel 5 anchor Rhori Johnston will return as Master of Ceremonies, and Heidi Schwartz will again provide a unique Paint Your Event experience with a memorable interpretive live painting, capturing the evening on canvas. This painting will then be featured in a live auction at the close of Button Ball. Jessica Willis Fisher from The Willis Clan will provide a special musical performance during the evening.

“This event highlights the great work of Davis House and their partnerships with law enforcement, Department of Children’s Services, the District Attorney General’s office and Juvenile Court as they investigate and prosecute child abuse cases,” says Nelson Andrews, President of Andrews Transportation Group. “We are pleased to be the Presenting Sponsor of this wonderful fundraiser, and we challenge others to show their support for Davis House by sponsoring and attending this event, as well as partnering with them to help keep the children in our community safe.”

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. All sponsorship levels include an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet

and Autograph signing with R.A. Dickey at 5:30 p.m. the night of the event.

The night will start with a cocktail reception and silent auction beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:00 p.m. After dinner and the program featuring R.A. Dickey, a “Not-So-Silent Auction” will take place to add to the excitement.

A live auction and dancing will close out the night.

Join Davis House Child Advocacy Center and R.A. Dickey for a memorable evening of dining, dancing and donations to help “strike out” child abuse in your community. To become a sponsor, purchase tickets or donate auction items, please contact Stacie Blazic at 615.727.4437 or stacie@davishousecac.org or online at bit.ly/DHCAC-BB2020.

Davis House Child Advocacy Center helps combat child abuse by providing services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. Davis House served 525 new children last year in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties. National statistics indicate that one in ten children will be victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18. Davis House relies heavily on community support in order to provide all services at no cost to the children and their families. For more information about Davis House Child Advocacy Center and how you can partner with us to make a difference in your community, please visit www.davishousecac.org.

To report known or suspected child abuse, please call the TN Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004.