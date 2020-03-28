After nine years as Executive Director and one year serving on the Board of Directors, Marcus Stamps departed Davis House Child Advocacy Center effective March 9, 2020. Stamps will take a new position as Executive Director for the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee starting April 16, 2020. Carolyn Evans, Director of Victim Services, and Tara Tidwell, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, will meet the interim needs of the centers until the Board of Directors concludes an executive search process.

During his time as Executive Director at Davis House, Stamps led the organization to provide investigative and healing services to 4,691 children and their families in their four-county service area, which includes Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Marcus for his leadership and vision to grow this organization and help keep the children in our community safe. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” says Chairman of Davis House Board of Directors, Mike Schenck. “In addition, his new position at the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee will enable Marcus to continue to support Davis House in its growth and development, as they assist all child advocacy centers in sustainability across the state.”

For more information on how you can partner with Davis House Child Advocacy Center and help the children in your community struggling with abuse, please contact Carolyn Evans (carolyn@davishousecac.org) or Tara Tidwell (tara@davishouscac.org) or visit their website at davishousecac.org.

For consideration in the executive search, please visit bit.ly/DHCACcareers or email your resume and cover letter to davishousecareers@gmail.com. No phone calls or walk-ins will be accepted.

Davis House Child Advocacy Center helps combat child abuse by providing services to children and their families in crisis and providing community education focused on prevention and early intervention. Davis House served 525 new children last year in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties. National statistics indicate that one in ten children will be victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18. Davis House relies heavily on community financial support in order to provide all services at no cost to the children and their families. For more information about Davis House Child Advocacy Center and how you can partner with them to make a difference in your community, please visit www.davishousecac.org.

To report known or suspected child abuse, please call the TN Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004