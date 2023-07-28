Davis House Announces Button Ball

Davis House Child Advocacy Center is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual fundraising gala, Button Ball, to be held on August 26, 2023, at 5:30 pm at The Saint Elle in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets are now on sale.

Button Ball promises to be an extraordinary evening filled with elegance, inspiration, and a collective commitment to supporting the mission of Davis House. Guests will enjoy a captivating program featuring a cocktail reception with delectable hors d’oeuvres, a wonderful dinner, and dancing. The event will also highlight both silent and live auctions offering exclusive items and experiences.

This year, Davis House is honored to welcome Erin Merryn as the keynote speaker. Erin, a survivor of child abuse, will share her inspiring personal journey and shed light on the importance of “Erin’s Law,” which was successfully enacted in Tennessee in 2014. Erin’s Law advocates for age-appropriate education on personal body safety for children, empowering them to recognize and report abuse.

Adding to the evening’s charm and ambiance, guests will be treated to live music by the talented Coy Roy, formerly of Needtobreath. The event will be expertly hosted by Alex Denis, the Director of Communications at the Department of Children’s Services, who returns as the Master of Ceremonies.

Premier Sponsorship for Button Ball is generously provided by Primrose Schools of Cool Springs and East Franklin, exemplifying their commitment to the well-being of children in our community.

Carolyn Evans, Executive Director of Davis House, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “Button Ball is not only a night of celebration but also a meaningful opportunity to raise vital funds that directly support our mission of providing healing and justice to child abuse victims in our community. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of these brave children and their families.”

About Davis House Child Advocacy Center Davis House Child Advocacy Center is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a safe and supportive environment for child abuse victims. Services include forensic interviewing, trauma therapy and counseling, child and family advocacy, and prevention awareness. To learn more about Davis House, visit www.davishousecac.org.