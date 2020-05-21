



During a press briefing on Thursday, May 21, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Nashville is ready to begin Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville” on Monday, May 25.

On Monday, May 25 our city will begin Phase Two of the updated #RoadmapforReopeningNashville. This continues our efforts to slowly and responsibly reopen the city. We are not going back to normal; we are learning to live and work with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pkMOdWcvbg — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 21, 2020

These are the Phase 2 guidelines as outlined on asafenashville.org.

All Residents Age 65+ and high-risk stay at home

Work from home if possible

Wear masks in public

Schools closed

Small gatherings up to 50 Restaurants & Bars Serving Food Open at 3/4 capacity

Clean all surfaces after every use

Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks

Bar areas remain closed

Live entertainment allowed with proper social distancing – no more than 2 performers at one time, dance floors remain closed Socially-Driven Businesses Closed

This includes: Bars, clubs, karaoke bars, tours, adult entertainment, transportainment, live entertainment Retail Stores & Commercial Businesses Open at 3/4 capacity

Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks Personal Care Services (Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Tattoo, Tanning etc.) Open at 1/2 capacity

Customers in waiting areas count towards capacity totals

Employees screened daily and wear masks Healthcare & Dental Follow State of Tennessee Guidelines Gyms & Fitness Open at 1/2 capacity

Employees screened daily

Limit use of shared equipment

For aerobic activities, increase social distancing to 10 ft.

Pools open at 1/2 capacity

Tennis courts open with social distancing

Team sports closed

Playgrounds Closed

Recreation leagues closed Museums & Attractions Open at 1/2 capacity

Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks

Interactive exhibits closed

Arcades closed

Tours closed Day Camps Buses run at 1/2 capacity

Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks

Cafeterias closed; packed or box lunches only

No overnight camps Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball courts Open with social distancing Large Sports & Entertainment Venues Closed



