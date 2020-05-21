LUKE'S 32 Bridge

During a press briefing on Thursday, May 21, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Nashville is ready to begin Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville” on Monday, May 25.

These are the Phase 2 guidelines as outlined on asafenashville.org.

All Residents
  • Age 65+ and high-risk stay at home
  • Work from home if possible
  • Wear masks in public
  • Schools closed
  • Small gatherings up to 50

Restaurants

& Bars Serving Food
  • Open at 3/4 capacity
  • Clean all surfaces after every use
  • Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks
  • Bar areas remain closed
  • Live entertainment allowed  with proper social distancing – no more than 2 performers at one time, dance floors remain closed

Socially-Driven Businesses
  • Closed
  • This includes: Bars, clubs, karaoke bars, tours, adult entertainment, transportainment, live entertainment

Retail

Stores & Commercial Businesses
  • Open at 3/4 capacity
  • Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks

Personal Care Services (Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Tattoo, Tanning etc.)
  • Open at 1/2 capacity
  • Customers in waiting areas count towards capacity totals
  • Employees screened daily and wear masks

Healthcare

& Dental
  • Follow State of Tennessee Guidelines

Gyms & Fitness
  • Open at 1/2 capacity
  • Employees screened daily
  • Limit use of shared equipment
  • For aerobic activities, increase social distancing to 10 ft.
  • Pools open at 1/2 capacity
  • Tennis courts open with social distancing
  • Team sports closed
  • Playgrounds Closed
  • Recreation leagues closed

Museums & Attractions
  • Open at 1/2 capacity
  • Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks
  • Interactive exhibits closed
  • Arcades closed
  • Tours closed

Day Camps
  • Buses run at 1/2 capacity
  • Employees screened daily and required to wear face masks
  • Cafeterias closed; packed or box lunches only
  • No overnight camps

Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball courts
  • Open with social distancing

Large Sports & Entertainment Venues
  • Closed

