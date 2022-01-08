Davidson County Officially Ends Emissions Testing

On February 4th Davidson County will no longer require yearly emissions testing.

The Metro Council voted on January 4th to end this program. The decision was unanimous. The emissions company requires a 30 day notice before termination.

Questions arise of what the impact this might have on air quality and Metro Councilman, Dave Rosenberg states, “with the increase in vehicle emissions standards during manufacturing, the fact that most miles are driven in Nashville by out-of-county commuters and through traffic on the interstates, and other air quality improvement opportunities, the effect on air quality is negligible.”

You are not required to extend your plate registration if your January renewal isn’t submitted until the expiration date. “You, of course, drive with expired tags at your own risk,” says Rosenberg.