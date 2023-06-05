Davidson County Man Identified as 5th Drowning Victim at Percy Priest This Year

Five people have drowned at Percy Priest so far this year, with the latest incident happening on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

According to WSMV, the fifth drowning victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jorge Guevara Ventura of Davidson County.

Ventura was last seen going underwater near the Cooks Recreational Area around 4pm and did not resurface.

WSMV reports that Ventura and another man, Daniel Garcia, were on the lake when their boat broke down, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. Investigation shows that Ventura jumped in the lake and attempted to pull the boat to shore but was unsuccessful.

Divers with Nashville’s Emergency Operations and crews from Nashville Fire and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency all assisted in the search.

Storms in the area paused the search briefly and the recovery was made after the search resumed.

Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center reportedly recovered the body around 7pm.

Just last week, Yeu Thach , the owner of the Donut Place in Hermitage, died at Percy Priest while being on the lake with his family.