Davidson County Lifts Restrictions on High School Sports, Modifies Capacity for Bars

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, on Thursday, announced that additional restrictions are lifted as part of Nashville’s modified Phase 2 of reopening. These modifications affect high school sports, fans at professional sporting events and capacity limits for bars and restaurants.

These modifications are in effect Sept 18 – Sept 30.

Sports

• Metro Nashville Public Schools High School sports may resume on Friday, September 25.

• Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC Soccer can begin to have fans in October, starting at

10% capacity. Read more here.

Restaurants, Limited Service Restaurants, and Bars with on-premise beer permits

• Open with occupancy at 50% capacity or at a level that maintains social distancing,

whichever is less.

• Restaurants and bars may resume seated-only service at bar counters throughout

Davidson County with social distancing between parties. No standing at the bar counter.

• Bars and Limited Service Restaurants may serve 50 patrons inside but may expand

service to an additional 50 patrons in outdoor spaces, such as patios and rooftop areas,

for a total of 50 patrons per space. A 3-story establishment with a rooftop area would

be able to have a maximum of 200 patrons.

• Restaurants and bars may continue seated-only service at bar counters throughout

Davidson County with social distancing between parties. No standing at the bar counter.

• At 11 p.m., all restaurants, limited service restaurants, and bars must be empty of dine in patrons and closed to the public. After 11 p.m., restaurants may continue take-out,

window, drive-through or curb-side service, and off-premises delivery. Take-out,

window, or curb-side delivery of alcohol is prohibited after 11 p.m.

Transpotainment

• Transpotainment vehicles may resume operation at 50 percent capacity up to a

maximum of 15 people, who must belong to the same party. Masks required while

standing.

Learn more about Phase 2 modifications here.

If there is a significant increase in active cases during Amended Phase Two, Nashville could revert to Phase One, states asafenashville.org.