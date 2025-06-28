David Price Headed to College Baseball Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — David Price (2005-07) is one of 21 college baseball standouts to be inducted in the 2025 class of the College Baseball Hall of Fame, the College Baseball Foundation announced Monday.

The Golden Spikes Award winner led Vanderbilt to the SEC regular season and tournament titles in 2007 before being selected by the Tampa Bay Rays as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 MLB Draft.

In 2007, he went 11-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 194 strikeouts over 133.1 innings, Vandy’s season records for both punchouts and innings pitched.

The southpaw swept the top national awards. Price was the consensus National Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. He won the Dick Howser Trophy, Brooks Wallace Award and Roger Clemens Award and was the SEC Pitcher of the Year.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native finished his career with 441 strikeouts, the most by a Commodore. His 155 strikeouts in 2006 rank fifth in school history.

Full Story

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email