Daughters of the American Revolution to Host Constitution Week Events at Main Library

Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR is hosting a series of events celebrating Constitution Week beginning Sunday, September 18 at 1:30pm at the Williamson County Public Library in downtown Franklin continuing with inspiring, expert speakers, September 20 and 22 at 6:30pm.

Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about the United States Constitution, America’s most important document, and to commemorate its history, importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today.

On Sunday September 18 at 1:30 pm these family-friendly events kick off with an interactive living history event and ends with a nation-wide Bell Ringing at 3pm to celebrate the signing of the Constitution. Patriotic American figures include Thomas Jefferson, Dolly Madison, Betsy Ross, First Lady Abigail Adams, and other Revolutionary War Era figures.

Children, teens, and adults alike can celebrate the Constitution with puzzles, quizzes, a scavenger hunt taking visitors throughout the library, patriotic crafts in the Children’s Activity Room, and cookies reminiscent of treats enjoyed in 1787.

“Bring your spouse, children, grandchildren, and friends,” said Lisa Kenney, Regent, Old Glory Chapter, NSDAR. “This is one of our favorite events to serve our community!” The celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

So, bring your bell! “Bells will be provided as well for those who do not have one.” said Kenney.

On Tuesday, September 20 at 6:30 pm, Vanessa Pettigrew Bryan, Esq & retired Public Defender of the 21st Judicial will discuss “Jefferson’s Triumph, The Bill of Rights”.

“Vanessa is inspiring and delightful! We learned so much about the Constitution,” said Nick and Amy Hafner. “She brings Jefferson to life! Vanessa is brilliant on Jefferson; I’ll be there!” said Cheryl Petty.

On Thursday, September 22 at 6:30 pm. Dr. Tim Johnson Professor of History at Lipscomb will talk on “George Washington’s Farewell Address”.

“Tim Johnson is amazing,” said Dolores Greenwald, retired Director of the library and Old Glory member, “He’s the history professor everyone wished they’d had.”

Students praise his classes. “Dr. Johnson’s class is one reason I declared a history major!” And another, “He has this way of making American history fascinating.”

Each event will be held at the Williamson County Main Public Library, 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. Parking is located off Granbury Street. Visit Old Glory Chapter DAR, Franklin, TN Facebook for more information.