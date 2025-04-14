Daughters of the American Revolution Announce Opening of American Revolution Experience

The Old Glory Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announce the opening of the American Revolution Experience at Williamson County Archives and Museum, 611 W. Main Street, Franklin, TN on May 5, 2025. The innovative pop-up exhibition includes display panels and interactive digital kiosks that use storytelling, illustration, technology and unique artifacts and primary accounts to connect modern audiences with the people and places that shaped the birth of our nation. Created through a collaboration between the American Battlefield Trust and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the exhibit is also made possible by generous matching funds from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program battlefield interpretation grants.

The exhibit will run through May 13, 2025. The exhibit will be open during the following hours:

• Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Old Glory Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will be hosting an American Revolution Experience exhibit reception for the public on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. While you’re there, be sure to check out their special exhibit: Our Female Patriots.

The traveling exhibit includes 12 panels highlighting thematic connections between profiled individuals and three interactive kiosks that connect to the full digital biographies, provide documentary context on the Revolutionary War and offer information on how to visit the places tied to these individuals today. Both online and on-site, the American Revolution Experience features custom illustrations by South Carolina-based artist Dale Watson. The exhibit also draws from documents and objects in DAR’s collection, as well as the Trust’s industry leading digital interpretation resources.

Williamson County Archives and Museum is among the scores of libraries, historical societies and museums that will host the American Revolution Experience through 2025, introducing visitors to a cast of historical characters with diverse experiences throughout the conflict and the places they visited on their journey.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email