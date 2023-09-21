Dates Set for WCS Surplus Auction

The Williamson County Schools Surplus Auction will take place in the coming weeks, with the first bidding opening on September 26, 2023.

The WCS surplus vehicles bidding will open on September 26 and close on October 3 at 5 p.m. The WCS surplus equipment and furniture bidding will open on September 29 and end on October 6 at 5 p.m. Both auctions will take place online, hosted by Gary Realty & Auction.

More information, including a list of items up for auction, will be available on the auction website later this week.

