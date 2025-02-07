Dates Set for 36th Annual Brentwood Summer Concert Series

If the recent mild weather has you longing for warmer weekends, then take comfort in the fact that Brentwood’s Summer Concert Series is only a few short months away. This popular event provides residents with four free concerts throughout June and July, including the fifth Annual BrentFest Summer Music Festival, and the City’s Fourth of July concert and fireworks celebration – Red, White, and Boom!

In addition to live music, these concerts offer family-friendly activities and several food trucks for visitors to enjoy. This year’s schedule includes:

Sunday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. – Yacht Rock Night, featuring the Monsters of Yacht.

Sunday, June 22, 6-8 p.m. – Country Night, with Mustache the Band performing 90s country hits.

Saturday, June 28, 6-9 p.m. – The Fifth Annual BrentFest, featuring a beer garden and fun zone for children. The night will include performances by the Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos and the 80s cover band Rubiks Groove.

Friday, July 4, 7-10 p.m. – Red, White, and Boom, with the return of The Downtown Band, one of Industry Expert Awards’ “Top 10 Best Party Bands in the United States.”

The City’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

All events will take place in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events.

For information on how to be one of this year’s sponsors, visit the Summer Concert Series Sponsor Agreement page.

