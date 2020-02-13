When it comes to date night, there are few towns in Middle Tennessee that offer more charm and fun than Franklin! Franklin has been a center of culture for decades, and today this vibrant town is as beloved as ever. You can eat a delicious meal, catch a spectacular show, and visit a fun wine bar all in a single night. We’ve put together our perfect itinerary for a fun Franklin, Tennessee, date night!

Grab a Bite to Eat at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant

120 4th Ave S Franklin



Start date night off on the right foot with a visit to Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant. Founded decades ago, Puckett’s is still serving up delicious down-home Southern meals today. This family-owned restaurant is great if you like a cozy atmosphere and a wide menu. You may even be lucky enough to catch some live music while you’re there! Puckett’s can cater to all appetites, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-intolerant. Reserve a table in advance, especially if you’re going out on a Friday or Saturday, as this place can get busy!

Visit the Franklin Theatre

419 Main St, Franklin



After dinner, catch a spectacular show at the Franklin Theatre. This historic center has been operating since 1937; today a variety of music and theater events are held at this popular venue. The theater is historically a movie theater, though today they host many popular live music concerts with their state-of-the-art sound system. The traditional charm of a place like the Franklin Theater is a rarity, so spending a night here is one that will definitely leave you feeling enchanted as you walk out the door.

Cap the Memorable Evening With a Trip to JJ’s Wine Bar

206 E Main St, Franklin

After a fabulous dinner and a wonderful show, there’s nothing better than a glass of your favorite wine – something to end the evening on a high note. And at JJ’s Wine Bar in Franklin, the experience is made even better with our popular wine dispensers, which allow you to choose from a wide selection of wines. Sample just a few ounces here and there, or pour a full glass of your favorites. With 28 different bottles of wine, JJ’s is ideal for wine lovers and a great place to try a variety! We also feature gourmet small plates and a delicious dessert menu – the perfect ending to a one-of-a-kind date night. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or another special occasion, be sure to pop in to JJ’s Wine Bar for appetizers, dinner, or drinks – open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday!