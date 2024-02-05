Daryle Singletary Brings Jam to Nashville Palace

The White Oaks Ranch Presents the Sixth Annual Daryle Singletary Keeping It Country Jam, which is brought to you by Solomon Plumbing and Fire Protection, is set to take place at The Nashville Palace on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, as the unofficial kickoff to The National Wild Turkey Federation’s Convention and Sport Show. Neal McCoy, Tyler Farr, Doug Stone, Rhett Akins, Craig Campbell, Andy Griggs, The Malpass Brothers, John Morgan, Jenna Lemaster, Duke Henry, and Robert Bacon are scheduled to perform. Additional event sponsors include RCI Restoration & Thrive Label Group. Reserved tickets are $60 and general admission tickets are $30 and are available online at the Sixth Annual Daryle Singletary KEEPIN’ IT COUNTRY JAM at The Nashville Palace.

“As a family, this event is special to us in so many ways,” says Holly Singletary. “First off, we get to reconnect with so many of Daryle’s friends. Secondly, we keep Daryle’s name and legacy alive for the next generation of fans to know his traditional sound. I am grateful every year for the artists who agree to perform and help us raise money for the Daryle Singletary Memorial Trust.”

Daryle Singletary rose to fame in the 90s with a string of successful hardcore country albums. From rural Georgia, where his father was a postmaster, Singletary moved to Nashville in 1990 to pursue a music career full-time. After catching the eye and ear of his musical hero, Randy Travis, Singletary released his debut record, the self-titled Daryle Singletary (1995), which produced four Billboard Hot Country charting singles, including the smash hit “I Let Her Lie,” which topped out at No. 2 on the charts. Additional hits included the 1996 single “Too Much Fun,” and 1997’s “Amen Kind of Love.” Other hit albums include 1998’s top-20 album, “Ain’t It the Truth,” and a pair of albums featuring some of Singletary’s favorite country songs, “That’s Why I Sing This Way” (2002) and “Straight From the Heart” (2009). His last album, ‘There’s Still A Little Country Left,’ was released in 2015. In 2018, Singletary died at age 46, from a blood clot.