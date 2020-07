The annual Darius Rucker and Friends event will be virtual this year.

The Darius Rucker and Friends annual event benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital is typically held at the Ryman Auditorium. It was announced via Darius Rucker’s social media, this year’s event will be virtual from the Opry, taking place on July 30th at 7 pm.

Joining Rucker this year will be Tracy Lawrence and Clint Black. Fans can purchase virtual tickets online here. All proceeds go to benefit St. Jude.