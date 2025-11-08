Daniel Diamond Brings Store to Nashville International Airport

After bringing its signature sparkle and swagger to Nashville from California in 2019, the rhinestoned Western fashion line Daniel Diamond is now shining at the gates of Music City.

Offering travelers and locals alike the same iconic clothing and accessories worn by a-list clients like Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, and more, brand creators Daniel Musto and Lani Lupton are now reaching rhinestone lovers from around the world with a new retail location at the Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) .

Open 365 days a year, celebrity-designer Daniel Diamond’s brand new retail experience at BNA® offers premium high-street customer service with must-see rhinestone encrusted design details, perfect for visitors on their way to Lower Broadway or jetting home, with loved ones to spoil. With innovations like celebrity wardrobe photo ops and in-store influencer events, customers can make Daniel Diamond the first stop on their Nashville itinerary, stocking up on the scene’s current trends.

A wide range of products including jackets, vests, tees, sunglasses, purses, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, books, and hats start as low as $24, while specialty souvenirs are also on offer. Future retailtainment concepts include a bachelorette boutique, plus book and record signings by your favorite Nashville celebs. You never know what star you will spot at a Daniel Diamond store!

With drops from new collections arriving all the time, Daniel Diamond currently carries brands including:

Styled by Daniel Diamond

Azalea Wang boots and jackets

Uncommon James – including an exclusive collab “Broadway Girl” nameplate necklace

bebe dresses

Nash Collection – including an exclusive collab rhinestone fringe sweatshirt

Upcoming brand additions will include Ranger Station, Boy Smells, Tribe Kelley, SpurWest, Bailey Hats, ROCKNOT, Mary Kathryn Design, and Premonition Goods.

Meanwhile, the full Daniel Diamond experience features much more than shopping – making it the perfect first or final stop on your Instagrammable journey through Music City.

High profile photo op displays include rotating celebrity outfits and guitars from Daniel Diamond clients like Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Beyoncé – plus Megan Moroney, whose custom jacket from the “Tennessee Orange” music video is currently featured in the boutique’s everchanging celebrity-feature window display.

Visitors must stop for a quick pic in the “glamo” dressing room – complete with fully rhinestone camo wallpaper and “I got rhinestoned in Nashville” on the mirror.

Joining the Daniel Diamond flagship storefront in downtown Nashville, the new BNA shop is located in BNA’s Concourse D extension—the first completed project under the airport’s New Horizon expansion program. Opened on July 8, the store is located near Gate D8, along the path to the airport’s newly debuted outdoor terrace and martini bar.

As travelers know, BNA’s gleaming new renovation has featured downtown Nashville’s hottest bars for years – but NOW they also have downtown Nashville’s hottest fashion brand at their fingertips.

“We built this brand in a short time with the support of Nashville’s effervescent community. It is now our turn to give back to all our supporters with a Daniel Diamond store inside the airport that helped make this city a globally recognized artist community,” Musto says. “What better way to meet our fans than by bringing our rhinestone experience to the heart of Tennessee travel.”

“With over 20 years in fashion, I really understand what women want, what sells, and how to create styles that work perfectly for travelers and tourists at BNA,” Lupton adds. “Disney World has The Disney Store. Nashville has Daniel Diamond.”

