‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Holds Event in Franklin

Reality star Abby Lee Miller held an event in Franklin over the weekend.

First teasing the event on social media, Miller shared, “I can’t wait to FINALLY get to Tennessee in February 🙌🏼✨ come out to Nashville & Franklin and take class with me! I’ll be teaching my Legs & Feet Flexibility Technique curriculum and answering questions for fans at my Abby Lee Spills The Tea Q&A.”

The event was held at Dance Mania Nashville, 215 Gothic Court, Franklin. Around 60 dancers attended. At the end of the session, each dancer could take a photo with Miller, learn dance techniques, and ask questions.

Studio owner Kirsten Hawk sent us a statement about the event, “We are grateful for the wisdom, tough love, and unforgettable moments she shared with our dancers.”

Abby Lee Miller is a dance instructor who founded Abby Lee Dance Company at 14. Miller also appeared on the reality show Dance Moms. Miller also held an event at Milele Academy in Mount Juliet this weekend.

Take a look at the event here from Dance Mania Nashville.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email