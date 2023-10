Dan + Shay announced their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour. The tour is set to kick off on February 29, 2024, in Greenville, SC stopping at Bridgestone Arena on March 21, 2024.

Supporting Dan + Shay on this tour will be Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

The 19-city tour aptly receives its title from “HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP,” the third song on the duo’s highly anticipated, fifth studio album, BIGGER HOUSES due tomorrow, September 15 via Warner Music Nashville.

Purchase tickets here.