Dan Allen Becomes Spring Hill Assistant City Administrator

Spring Hill Alderman Daniel Allen, a civil engineer, resigned his Ward 3 seat and became an assistant city manager on October 1. This move created an open seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) and an opportunity for Allen to help implement policies he helped craft as an elected official and, previously, as a city staff member.

Allen’s assignment will be to maximize and deploy American Rescue Plan federal and related state funds to advance Spring Hill’s pressing water, sewer, storm water and related public utilities agendas.

Allen held the same title with city from 2013-2016. But, this time, it comes with additional funds, residents and growth-related opportunities and challenges for Spring Hill. And he will be focused on utilities.

“Dan’s assignment will be to maximize American Rescue Plan and other funds to expand water, sewer and related initiatives key to Spring Hill’s smart growth agenda,” said City Administrator Pam Caskie. “He has the engineering and subject matter experience to help lead on these important issues.”

Projects benefiting from the new funds may include conventional and alternative sewer plant expansions, upgraded treatment capacities at water plants, and enhanced infiltration testing and repairs for the sewer collection system.

The BOMA is slated to award a contract to upgrade Spring Hill’s water treatment capacity during its upcoming public meeting on Monday.