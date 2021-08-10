Damonica Radley Wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Homicide by Columbia Police

The Columbia Police Department is seeking assistance in locating eighteen-year-old Damonica Rochelle Radley who is wanted for Attempted First Degree Homicide, stemming from a shooting incident which occurred on July 21st.

Anyone with additional information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to [email protected]