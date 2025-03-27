Dairy Queen Turns 85 with a Special Offer

A very sweet birthday is being celebrated this year—American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) is turning 85! To mark this milestone occasion, DQ® is serving up a Summer Blizzard® Treat Menu packed with exciting new flavors, returning fan-favorites and for a limited time, an 85-cent small Blizzard Treat deal*.

Time to get the party started! DQ is giving fans a reason to celebrate by bringing back the Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat and fan-vote winner S’mores Blizzard Treat – both emerging from the DQ FREEZER.

“For 85 years, we have been serving up smiles, sweet traditions and the most iconic frozen treats around. We figured what better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving our fans even more reason to indulge in their favorite flavors by offering them an 85-cent Blizzard,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “And because no birthday is complete without cake and sprinkles, we’re bringing back the Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat for a limited time. So don’t wait – this is a sweet celebration you won’t want to miss!”

The truth is it is never too early to enjoy the flavors of summer. Beginning Monday, March 31, fans can head to their local DQ location and select their favorite flavor from the celebration worthy Summer Blizzard Treat Menu lineup, including:

NEW! Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat – A sweet mix of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough swirled into world-famous DQ soft serve.

NEW! Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat – Creamy cheesecake pieces, choco chunks, strawberry topping, and soft serve combine for a decadent summer bite.

FAN VOTE! S’mores Blizzard Treat – A campfire classic returns, packed with marshmallow-filled chocolate bars and graham cracker crunch.

IT’S BACK! Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat – A birthday-worthy treat featuring cake pieces, confetti sprinkles, and sweet vanilla soft serve.

IT’S BACK! Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat – A fan-favorite that delivers the perfect blend of cotton candy topping and colorful cotton candy sprinkles.

Don’t forget! Fans who visit their local DQ location between March 24 and April 6 can enjoy an 85-cent small Blizzard Treat, available in the DQ Mobile App for DQ Rewards members with a purchase of $1 or more.

Visit DairyQueen.com or the DQ Mobile App for more information on the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu lineup, as well as more details on the 85-cent Blizzard Treat offer.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email