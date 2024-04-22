Dairy Queen to Open in Franklin

Dairy Queen will open at 1108 Hillsboro Road, Franklin.

The spot was previously occupied by Zaxby’s, which closed in July of 2023. A sign was placed next to the building stating, “Coming June” with the DQ logo as the “o” in Coming.

Fourteen Foods is the owner and operator of this location, the largest Dairy Queen franchisee with locations across thirteen states. This will be the first one in Franklin.

Nashville Business Journal reported in January that Fourteen Foods moved its headquarters to Franklin, creating 55 jobs.

Those interested in employment at Dairy Queen in Franklin should apply here.