Dairy Queen in Franklin Announces Grand Opening

Dairy Queen is returning to Franklin with a new Dairy Queen Grill & Chill opening on June 4th at the Mack Hatcher/Hillsboro Road intersection (1108 Hillsboro Road). The Franklin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill is owned by the nation’s largest Dairy Queen franchisee, Fourteen Foods, which recently moved its headquarters to Franklin from Minnesota.

“We are thrilled to bring Dairy Queen back to our hometown,” said Fourteen Foods CEO Matthew Frauenshuh. “Dairy Queen is a community staple and we look forward to sharing all the DQ fan favorites and building great memories with the community.

“Our mission is to shepherd world-class restaurants that celebrate our commitment to faith, people and community,” he added. “You’ll see that in everything we do including our support of organizations like Folds of Honor and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. We will be partnering with the community through fundraisers and sponsorships. We want to be the place people come to celebrate life’s moments.”

Fans can expect all the Dairy Queen classics, such as chicken strips, burgers and of course Blizzard Treats as well as other soft serve favorites, including the signature DQ Cakes with the world-famous vanilla soft serve. The new Franklin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will also be the first to offer breakfast. Served daily from 6-10:30 a.m., breakfast will include savory biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, breakfast bowls, pancakes, bacon and fresh made-to-order eggs. As part of the launch of its breakfast menu, the Franklin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will be offering free biscuits and gravy on Mondays with the purchase of a regular priced menu item.

The Franklin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will employ over 50 full and part-time staff. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, June 4th with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

As part of the grand opening celebration, there will be several special promotions on June 4th. The restaurant will open at 6 a.m. and the first 100 customers to purchase a cake will receive free breakfast for a year! There will be giveaways throughout the day, including special Dairy Queen retro swag. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition breakfast tumbler for $5. The tumbler entitles them to receive free coffee through Dec. 31, 2024. Proceeds from every tumbler purchased will go to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides support to families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

The Franklin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

Franklin is the 11th Middle Tennessee Dairy Queen location for Fourteen Foods. The company has more than 5,000 employees across 13 states and operates more than 245 franchises. With a strong faith-based and community centric foundation, Fourteen Foods brings a genuine commitment to those they serve and works to amplify local community efforts, one Blizzard flip at a time. More information on the company can be found at www.fourteenfoods.net.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email