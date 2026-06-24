Dairy Queen Drops Patriotic Float and Soccer-Inspired Blizzards

Dairy Queen is marking America’s 250th birthday and the summer’s international soccer excitement with a wave of new limited-time treats, including a patriotic slush float and three globally inspired Blizzard flavors available at participating U.S. locations starting June 29, 2026. More Eat & Drink News

Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float

For $2.50, DQ is offering a small Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float from June 29 through July 5. The float layers DQ Cherry Misty Slush, soft serve, and blue raspberry Misty Slush, topped with festive star sprinkles. Purchasing the float earns DQ Rewards members 250 bonus points and three sweepstakes entries.

Blizzard Cup Lineup: Three New Flavors

Also launching June 29, the Blizzard Cup Lineup brings three new flavors inspired by international soccer:

Strawberry Mango-flavored Mochi Blizzard Treat — mango-flavored mochi pieces and strawberry topping blended with soft serve

BISCOFF Cookie Blizzard Treat — crunchy, caramelized Biscoff cookies blended with soft serve

Mexican-style Hot Chocolate made with ABUELITA Blizzard Treat — ABUELITA Mexican Hot Chocolate Mix, choco chunks, fudge-covered marshmallows, and cocoa fudge blended with soft serve

DQ Go for the Globe Sweepstakes

From June 29 through July 26, DQ Rewards members can enter the DQ Go for the Globe Sweepstakes through the DQ App for a chance to win a dream vacation. Each Blizzard Cup Lineup purchase earns three entries, and buying all three flavors adds 15 bonus entries.

How to Order and Where to Find Deals

The Blizzard Cup Lineup and Stars & Stripes Misty Slush Float are available through the DQ Mobile App or online at participating U.S. DQ restaurants. Fans can sign up for DQ Rewards at www.dairyqueen.com/en-us/rewards/ or through the app. New deals may take up to 24 hours to appear after sign-up.

Source: DQ