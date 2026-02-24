Dairy Queen and the Savannah Bananas Team Up

Dairy Queen and the Savannah Bananas have announced a new partnership for the 2026 Banana Ball season, combining two fan-favorite brands for a summer filled with treats, giveaways, and unforgettable experiences. The collaboration brings a brand-new shake to DQ menus nationwide, in-game promotions at Savannah Bananas games across the country, and surprise appearances by the team at DQ locations throughout the season.

What Is the New Savannah Bananas Split Shake from Dairy Queen?

The centerpiece of the partnership is the Savannah Bananas Split Shake, available at participating DQ locations nationwide beginning February 23, 2026. The shake is inspired by the high-energy, wildly creative spirit of the Savannah Bananas and features DQ world-famous soft serve blended with real milk, fresh banana, strawberries, and chocolatey shavings, all topped with whipped topping. The shake draws its name and flavor profile from the classic banana split, reimagined in drinkable form as a celebration of the new collaboration.

How Can Fans Score a Free DQ Shake at Savannah Bananas Games?

Fans attending Savannah Bananas games during the 2026 season will have a chance to earn a free DQ shake through the DQ Shake Snag promotion. When a fan catches a foul ball during a game, which is a signature Banana Ball moment that signals an out, the promotion is triggered. New DQ Rewards members can then redeem a free small shake through the DQ app. The offer is valid for a limited time at participating U.S. locations, and deals may take up to 24 hours to appear in the app after the triggering moment.

What Fan Experiences Are Planned for the 2026 Banana Ball Season?

DQ and the Savannah Bananas have a full lineup of fan activations planned throughout the 2026 season, both inside and outside the stadium:

DQ will be on-site at the Savannah Bananas pre-game pep rallies before each game, offering treats, special offers, and crowd-hyping activities

Savannah Bananas players may make surprise pit stops at DQ locations while traveling between games on their nationwide tour

Fans should watch for Bananas players in their signature bright yellow jerseys flipping with a Blizzard Treat in hand at local DQ restaurants

National TV spots and social content will highlight the shared love of flips that connects both brands

About Dairy Queen and Its Nationwide Presence

International Dairy Queen, Inc. (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses, and services a system of more than 7,800 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries.

Source: Dairy Queen

