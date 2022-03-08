Dad’s Dugout Sports Cards and Collectibles Opens in Brentwood

Dad’s Dugout Sports Cards and Collectibles just opened a location in Brentwood.

In a social media post, they shared, “We are excited to announce opening day at our Brentwood location will be Monday, March 7th!”

The new store is located at 7020 Church Street East, Brentwood. Hours are 11 am – 7 pm daily.

They carry a variety of collectibles specializing in new sports cards and vintage cards.

Dad’s Dugout also has a location in Columbia at 2404 Highland Avenue.

For the latest updates on new offerings and events, follow Dad’s Dugout on Facebook here.