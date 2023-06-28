Daddy’s Dogs to Expand to The Factory at Franklin

Popular Nashville hot dog restaurant, Daddy’s Dogs, is expanding to Franklin!

On June 23, Daddy’s Dogs announced on Instagram a new location is coming to The Factory at Franklin.

Founded in 2015 by Sean Porter, this popular locally-owned restaurant is known for its unique, loaded hot dogs.

“These one of a kind dogs are sure to give your taste buds the mouth explosion they’ve been looking for, and forever elevate your expectations for what a hot dog should be,” their website says.

The restaurant will join a lineup of other tasty local favorites at The Factory at Franklin including Edley’s Bar-B-Q, Hattie B’s and Mojo’s Tacos.

Daddy’s Dogs is expected to open in Franklin this fall.