Daddy’s Dogs to Expand to The Factory at Franklin

Popular Nashville hot dog restaurant, Daddy’s Dogs, is expanding to Franklin!
On June 23, Daddy’s Dogs announced on Instagram a new location is coming to The Factory at Franklin.
Founded in 2015 by Sean Porter, this popular locally-owned restaurant is known for its unique, loaded hot dogs.
“These one of a kind dogs are sure to give your taste buds the mouth explosion they’ve been looking for, and forever elevate your expectations for what a hot dog should be,” their website says.
The restaurant will join a lineup of other tasty local favorites at The Factory at Franklin including Edley’s Bar-B-Q, Hattie B’s and Mojo’s Tacos.
Daddy’s Dogs is expected to open in Franklin this fall.