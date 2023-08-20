Cypress Hill to Perform at Ascend Amphitheater

Cypress Hill will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 5th at 8 pm.

Signifying a massive year for hip-hop legends Cypress Hill, this exciting collaboration comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the group’s iconic second studio album, Black Sunday. From the record that delivered fans mega hits like “Insane in the Brain,” “Hits from the Bong,” “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and many more, the group will be bringing the full collection to the stage alongside the Nashville Symphony. Audiences can get ready for a can’t miss, genre-bending experience from these musical powerhouses!

DJ Jerry will kick off the evening with a set to get the crowd going. Often referred to as the hardest working man in Nashville, Jerry Pentecost splits his time drumming and DJing in Music City. The 2018 Americana Awards Instrumentalist of the Year nominee has been highly active in the Nashville scene for nearly 2 decades and is currently a member of Bob Dylan’s band. Over the years, Jerry has held residencies at some of Nashville’s most popular spots. When he’s not on tour, you can find Jerry behind the turntables at Bridgestone Arena, hyping up the Nashville Preds.