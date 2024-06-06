Cyndi Lauper Announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper has announced the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city headlining tour – Lauper’s first major run in a decade. Special guests for the tour will be announced at a later time.

The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, November 1st. Lauper shared on social media,”It’s official! The Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming. Get ready to sing along to all your favorites and make some amazing memories.”

Tickets on sale at LiveNation.com.

