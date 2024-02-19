CycleBar Franklin to Close

You only have a few chances left to take your last ride at CycleBar in Franklin.

They announced, in a social media post, that the cycle studio will be closing on Friday, February 23rd.

Stating, “This has not been an easy decision. All of us have dedicated countless time, love and effort into keeping the doors open and building the culture that is unique to CycleBar Franklin. Be assured we will work with you all to make sure you are not impacted any more than you already are by this closing. We will try to work through this as smoothly as possible. Reach out to us for any questions that you have about your accounts.”

CycleBar Franklin opened at 9040 Carothers Parkway back in 2016. It was the first to open in the Middle Tennessee area.

