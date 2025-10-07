Cybersecurity Month Guide for Small Businesses and Households in Middle Tennessee

Every October, Cyber Security Awareness Month reminds us that cyber threats are evolving faster than ever before. This month-long campaign led by CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) along with various public and private partners, raises awareness about cybersecurity because in today’s digital world, it’s crucial for everyone to understand how to stay safe online.

This month, we’re sharing practical steps you can take today to protect what matters most, plus how your local provider can deliver a 360-degree approach to cybersecurity protection. Whether you’re safeguarding your family’s personal information or securing your small business operations, the right combination of smart habits and professional-grade tools can make all the difference.

At United Communications, we understand that cybersecurity isn’t just about technology—it’s about peace of mind for our neighbors across Middle Tennessee.

What You Will Learn In This Article:

Why October matters for cybersecurity in Middle Tennessee

Cyber threat stats and real-world protection examples

Essential online safety do’s and don’ts

Tools and strategies to secure homes and businesses

Cybersecurity by the Numbers: The Reality of Digital Threats

The statistics behind cybersecurity paint a clear picture of why proactive protection matters. At United Communications, our comprehensive security measures demonstrate the tangible impact of layered defenses.

Employee Email Security: We meticulously filter through 80,000+ emails monthly, blocking 6,400+ emails that could contain harmful content, scams, or risky attachments. This diligent process ensures your digital communications remain clean and secure.

Web Traffic Protection: Our commitment to safeguarding your online experience is reflected in our monthly handling of over 10 million web requests. We actively block over 1,000 suspicious requests, shielding you from potential dangers such as malicious websites, malware, and insecure destinations.

Customer Router Defense: With our Calix routers serving as your first line of defense, we protect against nearly 30,000 threats every month. These threats cover various online hazards, including dangerous websites, network intrusions, and viruses, all neutralized before they can cause harm.

These numbers aren’t just statistics—they represent real protection for real families and businesses in our community.

Internet Safety Do’s and Don’ts for Everyone

Cybersecurity protection begins with developing smart digital habits. Whether you’re managing a small business or keeping your family safe online, these essential guidelines can significantly reduce your exposure to risk.

Critical Online DON’Ts

DON’T click on suspicious links from emails or websites that seem untrustworthy.

Randomly clicking links in emails or on unknown websites can put you at risk of downloading malicious software intended to damage your devices or give hackers access to your network. If you receive an unexpected email with a link, don’t click on it.

DON’T make it easy for people to gain access to your personal information or passwords.

Unauthorized individuals often call pretending to be employees to obtain your personal information. Never respond to phone calls or emails requesting confidential info. The NCSAM campaign emphasizes using strong passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication—avoid using the same password for multiple accounts; instead create strong, unique passwords that are difficult to guess.

DON’T rely on old antivirus programs to protect you.

Outdated antivirus software can provide a false sense of security. As cybersecurity threats evolve, older programs can’t keep up, creating vulnerabilities in your system. The NCSAM campaign highlights the importance of keeping software updated—protecting your internet from cybersecurity threats isn’t a “set it and forget it” task.

The Essential Internet DO’s

DO change the default name and password of your network. The easiest step to secure your internet connection is changing the default service set identifier (SSID) and password assigned by the manufacturer. Replace them with something that won’t be easily guessed by others.

DO turn on Wireless Network Encryption for all devices. Use WPA3 encryption—the most secure protocol for home Wi-Fi networks. All United Communications routers are compatible with WPA2 encryption, allowing you to safely connect computers, smartphones, gaming systems, and other devices.

DO proactively monitor network security. Regular monitoring of your security and potential threats is essential. Our UControl App features ProtectIQ, which provides network security working in the background to add an extra layer of protection against malicious traffic, enabling you to address potential threats before they occur.

Small Business Focus: Secure the Network You Depend On

Small businesses face unique cybersecurity challenges, balancing operational efficiency with robust protection. United Communications’ BizControl solution is specifically designed for small business fiber customers who need enterprise-grade security without enterprise-level complexity.

Centralized Network Management: BizControl provides 24/7 access to comprehensive network management and security through a single, intuitive app. This central hub allows you to monitor, manage, and secure your business operations from anywhere.

Network Segmentation for Enhanced Security: Create separate networks for different business functions—point of sale systems, staff devices, and guest Wi-Fi—to reduce risk and improve performance. This segmentation ensures that if one network segment is compromised, your critical business systems remain protected.

Enterprise-Grade Protection: BizControl includes enterprise-level firewall and content controls that protect both your staff and customers, filtering malicious content and preventing unauthorized access to sensitive business data.

DDoS Mitigation: Your Essential Shield: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks can harm small businesses within minutes. Our DDoS mitigation service detects and mitigates attacks in real time, minimizing disruption, reducing financial loss, operational disruption, and reputational damage. For businesses that depend on consistent internet connectivity, this protection is invaluable.

Residential Readiness: Simple Tools That Make a Difference

Home cybersecurity doesn’t require technical expertise—just the right tools and smart habits. United Communications makes it easy for families to implement professional-grade protection without complexity.

Always-On Protection Through UControl: Our home security app adds continuous protection and parental controls, with built-in SSID and password management. This means your family stays protected around the clock without requiring constant oversight.

Modern Router Technology: Our Calix GigaSpire Blast routers ship with the latest Wi-Fi security protocols and receive automatic updates. This integrated hardware and software security ensures your home network stays protected against emerging threats without manual intervention.

Reinforcing Safe Digital Habits: The Do’s and Don’ts outlined above become even more powerful when consistently practiced at home. Make cybersecurity awareness a family conversation, ensuring everyone understands how to recognize and avoid potential threats.

Defend Data in Transit and at Rest

For businesses handling sensitive information, protecting data requires more than just network security—it demands comprehensive data protection strategies.

Tier 3-Ready Colocation Connections: Our colocation data center connections provide primary data security for enterprise to small business users in Middle Tennessee and secondary data security for enterprise users across the U.S. Your data is stored in highly secure facilities designed to withstand both physical and environmental threats, meeting the rigorous standards set by the Uptime Institute.

Dedicated Dark Fiber Options: For government institutions, schools, e-commerce, and retail companies requiring the highest level of security, our dark fiber connections provide dedicated, unlit optical fiber that isn’t shared with other users. This private pathway offers significantly higher security than traditional shared fiber optic networks.

People and Process: Build a Culture of Security

Technology alone can’t solve cybersecurity challenges—it requires a comprehensive approach that includes people and processes.

Multi-Layered Defense Systems: At United Communications, we implement multiple layers of protection that shield our systems and customer data from threats. We verify employee identities before granting access to sensitive information and ensure employees can only access data required for their specific job tasks.

Continuous Monitoring and Response: We meticulously monitor every aspect of system activity—from logins and logouts to file changes and account updates. Any deviation from normal patterns triggers immediate alerts, allowing us to respond swiftly to suspicious or unauthorized actions.

Ongoing Training and Testing: From the moment someone joins our team, cybersecurity training is part of our onboarding process. We conduct regular cybersecurity awareness training sessions throughout the year, reinforcing our team’s knowledge and vigilance while equipping them with tools to report suspicious activity.

Active Community Collaboration: Cybersecurity threats aren’t bound by location or borders. We maintain deep connections with government agencies, law enforcement entities, and vendor groups, receiving real-time alerts and vulnerability notices that keep us at the forefront of the cybersecurity landscape.

Your October Action Plan: Four Weeks to Better Security

Transform your cybersecurity posture this month with a structured, week-by-week approach:

Week 1: Foundation Security

Update your Wi-Fi SSID and passwords with strong, unique credentials

Enable WPA3 encryption on all wireless devices

Review and update antivirus software across all systems

Contact United Communications to ensure your router firmware is current

Week 2: Activate Professional Protection

Enable or activate your security app

Businesses: Set up BizControl for comprehensive network management

Homes and small offices: Activate UControl for SSID management, password controls, and parental protection features

Week 3: Network Segmentation

Separate critical business functions with dedicated networks

Create distinct access points for point of sale systems, staff devices, and guest Wi-Fi

Review access controls to ensure appropriate permissions

Week 4: Incident Preparedness

Conduct a tabletop exercise for incident response procedures

Enroll staff in phishing awareness training refreshers

Document and test your backup and recovery processes

How Your Local Provider Can Help

At United Communications, we believe cybersecurity is a partnership between advanced technology and local expertise. Our approach combines industry-leading solutions with the personalized service that only a local provider can deliver.

Local Support and Expertise: Our local service team is readily available to answer security-related questions and provide guidance tailored to your specific needs. As part of our industry-leading customer experience, we make it easy to connect with knowledgeable professionals who understand both cybersecurity and our local community.

Comprehensive Security Solutions: From residential UControl apps to enterprise-grade BizControl systems, we offer scalable solutions that grow with your needs. Our team can help you determine the right combination of tools and services to protect what matters most.

Next Steps for Enhanced Protection: Ready to strengthen your security this month? Here’s how to get started:

Check service availability in your area

Activate BizControl for small business fiber customers

Add DDoS Mitigation to protect against service disruption

Review dark fiber or colocation options if you handle sensitive data

Ready to Strengthen Your Security This Month?

Cybersecurity doesn’t have to be overwhelming. How to Participate: Individuals and organizations can get involved in NCSAM by learning about online safety, sharing resources, and promoting the campaign’s messages. Contact your local United Communications team today to activate the right protections for your home or business. Our experts will help you tailor a comprehensive security plan that fits your specific needs and budget.

Together, we can make October—and every month—a safer time to be online in Middle Tennessee.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email