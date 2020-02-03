The Cutest Little Shoppe has closed at the CoolSprings Galleria.

An empty storefront with no signage except the mall marker remains at the location.

On Facebook, the store stated, there will be changes for in the new year.

New Year…Change is coming!

After 12 years of great business at The Cool Springs Galleria, we are MOVING to a NEW LOCATION! Our construction isn’t quite finished, but it’s going to be great! We are very excited about this change. As we look back on the last 12 years, we have enjoyed serving each and every customer. Wether you have come by to shop, pick up embroidery or to just visit, we appreciate each and every individual who has walked through our door.

We appreciate your patience as we embark on this new adventure.

This isn’t Goodbye…..it’s just See you soon!

Several inquiries were made on the message regarding the store’s new location. The Cutest Little Shoppe replied by saying they couldn’t share anything about the new location yet.

For those with gift cards, store credit, items that need to be picked up, you can reach them by email at thecutestlittleshoppe@yahoo.com.

The Cutest Little Shoppe carried gift items from shirts, bags, home items, and accessories which were all available for embroidery.

To stay current, follow The Cutest Little Shoppe on Facebook.