Custom OREO Cookies Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

Oreo Cookies has introduced a new way to bring joy this holiday season with customized Oreos! They call it the OREOiD.

You can customize the famous cookies with a handful of options including the creme color, dip it in fudge or white fudge, add some sprinkles. You can also include a photo right in the middle of the cookie for an amazing Christmas gift.

If you’re looking for something more basic you can just select from the 8 creme colors only and move onto selecting a gift box.

Packages come in a variety of cookie counts including 1, 2, 4, 8, 12, and 24 cookies. The smaller sizes have a minimum order required to purchase.

For more information about OREOiD visit the OREO website at https://www.oreo.com/ or their Facebook page