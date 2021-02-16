Current Road Conditions

While main roads have received salt treatment, driving conditions are still very icy and treacherous and local officials are urging everyone to stay home if they can. As the Franklin Police remind us – although crews have been plowing and salting, extreme temps have kept conditions slick.

If you must go out, check our Traffic Page before you go.

Here’s the latest from around Williamson County.

Updated February 16, 12:45pm

Report from Williamson County Emergency Management

The road conditions outside remain difficult to navigate as crews continue to work to clear the roads. TDOT crews continue to focus on state roads as working through the ice is requiring different efforts than the use of salt. It is recommended for citizens to stay home and not drive if possible, as well as exercise caution if needing to walk outside the home.

Another round of less than pleasant weather is expected to begin Wednesday. A first small round of snow will start around 4pm – 5pm and will be followed by a sleet/snow mix beginning midnight on Thursday. This will continue into Thursday afternoon and should amount to around 1-2 inches of a sleet/snow mix. Temperatures may get slightly above freezing Thursday, which could bring in some rain. There has been a reported 2 inches sleet (with a small coating of snow) which has fallen since the event started.

Report from Franklin

Franklin Police report “icy roads or patches of ice/snow still present. Area travel hazards continue.”

Here’s a look at road conditions in Franklin off Hwy 96 around 11:50am on February 16.

Report from Brentwood

Brentwood Police report that some of the main roads, such as Franklin Road, are getting better but still very dangerous. BPD continues to warn drivers that roads are very treacherous. Crews are working hard to make the roads safe for EMS and emergency personnel. Watch our interview with the City of Brentwood here for a detailed account of the latest road conditions.

Report from Town of Nolensville

Icy roads and patches of ice/snow are still present.

Please avoid travel and stay at home if possible.

Town Hall has enlisted the assistance of the County to salt and plow the following roads: Clovercroft, Sam Donald, Sunset, Brittain, Maxwell, Kidd, McFarlin, Fly, Rocky Fork, and York. Crews are working as quickly as possible.

Tennessee Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers: