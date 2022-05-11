Curated Gift Shop Made in TN Announces Move to New, Larger Location Within The Factory

Made in TN, located in The Factory at Franklin, is on the move. But don’t worry, they aren’t going far!

Opening in their current spot over four years ago, they announced on social media, that the storefront will be moving from its current location in The Factory to a new one closer to Honest Coffee Roasters.

Stating, “The last few days in our current Franklin store. We will be moving to a larger space inside the Factory just down the hall past Honest Roasters Coffee and across from Amelia’s Flowers on Thursday. We’re so excited about the new space and having even more great local gifts for you to choose from! It’s bittersweet leaving our very first location though. We opened this store within weeks of finding out we could have the space just so we could be open for the Holidays.”

Shoppers can visit the new space this weekend. But a grand re-opening event will be shared at a later date.

The store carries gift items all made in Tennessee, it’s a curated selection of artisan wares and food items available in the state. You can also shop Made in TN at L&L Market in Nashville.

Find the latest updates here.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064.