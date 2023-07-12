Cupcake Collection Food Truck Visiting CoolSprings Galleria

The locally owned cupcake shop is bringing its food truck to the CoolSprings Galleria.

On Facebook, they shared, “Calling cupcake lovers all around Nashville! Make plans to stop by any of these locations this week to purchase cupcakes from our food truck. We can’t wait to serve you!”

You can find the truck outside of Ulta at the CoolSprings Galleria on Wednesday, July 12, from 11 am until 3 pm. Then again on Friday, July 14th from 11 am – 3 pm.

CoolSprings Galleria confirmed The Cupcake Collection will have other dates at the mall, see the following dates below.

July 19th – 11 am-3 pm

July 20th- 11 am-3 pm

July 21st – 11 am-3 pm

July 23rd – 12 pm-5 pm

July 26th – 11 am-3 pm

July 27th – 11 am-3 pm

July 28th – 11 am-3 pm

July 30th – 12 pm-5 pm

August 2nd -11 am-3 pm

They offer a variety of flavors including gluten-free and vegan cupcakes. The Cupcake Collection was founded by Mignon Francois who used her last $5 to make cupcakes creating a business that has now sold over 5 million cupcakes.