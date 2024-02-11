Cumberland Wrestling Back In Top 10 in Final Top 20 Coaches’ Poll

LEBANON, Tenn.- February 7, 2024 – Cumberland University Wrestling is back inside the Top 10 checking in at No. 9 after claiming the Mid-South Conference Regular Season Championship last week.

The Phoenix finished the regular season with a 9-1 record in duals and a perfect 5-0 mark in conference action.

Cumberland now has seven wrestlers in the rankings as senior transfer heavyweight Kawuan Deboe joins Sammy Shires, Jared Dinh, Jack Latimer, Cole Smith, and Rocco Horvath in the polls.

Sammy Shires remains the 3rd ranked wrestler at 133. Shires has improved his record 15-2 and leads the team in pins with six.

Jared Dinh moved up one spot to No. 12 at 141 after picking up a ranked win against the Patriots. Dinh holds a 11-8 record this season with four ranked wins. He has posted one pin this season and two tech falls.

After earning Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Week, Jack Latimer moves up to No. 5 at 149. Latimer is 14-3 on the season and has wrestled up a weight class at 157. He picked up a 2-0 decision over fourth-ranked Jace Luchau at the time.

Victor Guzman stays put as the No. 11 at 149. Guzman is now 12-3 with three falls, two tech falls, and three majors this season.

Cole Smith retains his No. 3 ranking at 174. Smith also added two more wins to his ledger against Midway and Campbellsville to improve his record to 16-3 on the season.

Rocco Horvath re-enters the polls coming in as the 18th-ranked wrestler at 184. Horvath has the most wins on the team this season with a 22-6 record. He has posted four falls, three tech falls, and six major decisions this season.

Entering the poll for the first time is heavyweight Kawuan Deboe. Deboe transferred in at the break and has gone 2-0 for Cumberland with wins over No. 9 Carlos Figueroa from Lindsey Wilson and a win over the Patriots Wylie Dunn.

The Phoenix now have their eyes set on postseason competition that will gear up on February 16th for the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green with the NAIA National Championships to follow in March.

Source: Cumberland

