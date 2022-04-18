Cumberland University to Host Its Largest Graduating Class In School History During 180th Commencement

Cumberland University announced its upcoming Commencement ceremonies for the first weekend of May. Cumberland will honor the largest graduating class ever in its 180-year history, with 710 honorees, including 566 undergraduate students and 144 graduate students. Master’s candidates will graduate on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Associate and Bachelor’s candidates will graduate on Saturday, May 7 at 10 a.m. Both ceremonies will be held on Memorial Hall Lawn.

In case of inclement weather, the graduate hooding and commencement will be held in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena and the undergraduate ceremony will be held at the Farm Bureau Expo Center in Lebanon.

This year, Congressman John Rose, who serves the sixth district of Tennessee, will give the keynote address to graduates.

“Each year, I look forward to celebrating students as they take this important step in their Cumberland journey,” said President Dr. Paul C. Stumb. “We are proud to celebrate our graduates’ accomplishments and honored to have Congressman John Rose as this year’s keynote speaker.”

This year’s ceremony will be the first since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions.

Students are expected to frequently check their email for any graduation updates. General graduation information can be found at www.cumberland.edu/commencement/.