Cumberland University Announces Annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament to be Held on May 23

The eighth annual Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on May 23 at 9 a.m. at Pine Creek Golf Course.

The McChurch family established the Tyler McChurch Memorial Scholarship in 2014 soon after tragically losing their son Tyler in a car accident at the age of 29. At Cumberland, Tyler was a standout student athlete on the football team and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2007.

Each year, the Tyler McChurch Memorial Golf Tournament raises vital funds for student scholarships at Cumberland and across Wilson County. With over $30,000 raised in 2021, Cumberland University and the McChurch family hopes to raise even more scholarships in their son’s memory this year.

“The tournament is always a bittersweet time,” said Dan McChurch, Tyler’s father. “We are so proud to honor Tyler and to know the scholarship funds raised are changing young athletes’ lives.”

For more information about the tournament and how to become a tournament sponsor, visit https://www.tmacmemorialscholarship.com/tournament-sponsors.