Cumberland Track and Field Announces 2024 Schedule

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland University Track and Field announces the 2024 schedule which features seven everts hosted by NCAA Division I programs for a competitive schedule for the Phoenix. Cumberland will take part in six indoor events this season and eight outdoor events starting in March.

Kicking off the action-packed schedule is the Ed Temple Invitational on January 6th in Nashville, Tenn., hosted by Tennessee State University. Following closely is the Commodore Challenge on January 12th and 13th at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. The team remains at Vanderbilt for the Vanderbilt Invitational on January 19th and 20th in the same venue.

Moving into February, the Cumberland athletes will participate in the Jaguar Invitational hosted by South Alabama on February 5th in Birmingham, Ala. The intensity ramps up with the Mid-South Conference Championships in Louisville, Ky., spanning from February 15th to 16th. This sets the stage for the pinnacle of the indoor season, the NAIA Indoor National Championships in Brookings, South Dakota, taking place from February 29th to March 2nd.

Transitioning to the Outdoor Season, the team heads to Montevallo, Ala., for the Falcon Classic on March 15th and 16th, hosted by Montevallo. Kennesaw State welcomes Cumberland for the Don MaGarey Invitational on March 22nd and 23rd in Kennesaw, Ga. The UAB Spring Invite follows on March 29th and 30th in Birmingham, Ala., hosted by UAB.

April sees the team participating in the Alabama Relays on April 5th and 6th in Tuscaloosa, Ala., hosted by the University of Alabama. The Life U Open takes place on April 11th in Marietta, Ga. May marks the culmination of the outdoor season with the Mid-South Conference Outdoor Championships on May 5th and 6th in Williamsburg, Ky., and the Lee University Last Chance Meet on May 11th in Cleveland, Tenn.

The pinnacle of the outdoor season is the NAIA Outdoor National Championships, spanning from May 22nd to 24th in Marion, Ind. With an ambitious and competitive schedule, the Cumberland Track and Field team is poised for success in both the Indoor and Outdoor Seasons, aiming for exceptional performances and memorable achievements.

Cumberland Men’s Track and Field won both the Indoor and Outdoor Mid-South Conference Championship last season and look to continue on the success that they had. The Phoenix won five NAIA individual national titles last season and between both the men and the women won 37 individual conference championships in 2023.

Source: Cumberland Sports

