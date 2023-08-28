Cumberland Shutout by Union in Home Opener

LEBANON, Tenn.–Union blanks Cumberland as the Bulldogs come to Nokes-Lasater and spoil the season opener.

The Union Bulldogs came to Lebanon and stun a big crowd. Union put up 349 yards of offense and held the Phoenix to under 200 yards with three takeaways.

Cumberland struggled to find a rhythm on offense and when they were able to move the ball down the field, the Union defense stepped up and forced a turnover or came away with a takeaway.

Dez Wallace, Derek Taylor, and Threalkill, each making their Cumberland debut, tied for the team lead with six tackles.

The Phoenix will be on the road next week as they travel to Florida to take on Webber International. The Cumberland Sports Network crew will make the trip to call the game. The game can be heard on WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490.

Source: Cumberland Sports